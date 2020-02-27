Here's a list of disinfectants you should have that may kill the coronavirus

article

With fears of the coronavirus rising, many people are looking for ways to keep you and your family safe. That includes cleaning areas vulnerable to germs.

Most common cleaning products including Lysol and Clorox claim to kill 99.9% of bacteria and viruses. But can they stand up to the coronavirus?

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has approved over 100 products that can be effective against the spreading coronavirus outbreak. While the EPA believes these products may be effective, it is not confirmed that they are powerful enough to kill the virus.

The Center for Biocide Chemistries (CBC) has released the list that they claim can help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. They are working with federal, state and local health agencies to fight back against COVID-19.

"As a public service, CBC is maintaining this list of antimicrobials that have proven to be effective against stronger pathogens, such as norovirus or ebola," CBC said on their website.

"The 2019 novel coronavirus is not your typical household cold, and members of the CBC are here to help," said Komal K. Jain, Executive Director of CBC. "We know it is concerning that this virus is having widespread impact. Our members have spent decades conducting research to develop products that can be used safely and are effective in cases such as the novel coronavirus outbreak. There are antimicrobial products in the market that have been tested against hundreds of pathogens in order to facilitate rapid identification of products that EPA presumes will be effective against novel pathogens in instances such as the current outbreak."

According to CBC, coronavirus can spread through direct contact such as person to person, or person to surface to person, especially in crowded and high-trafficked spaces.

"When high touch surfaces like countertops, fixtures, public seating on a bus or a plane aren’t disinfected or sanitized, harmful viruses like the novel coronavirus can spread rapidly."

Here are some of the 100 ready-to-use, dilutable, and wipeable biocidal products that the CBC recommends:

Clorox Commercial Solutions Clorox 4-in-One Disinfectant & Sanitizer

Clorox Commercial Solutions Clorox Clean-Up Disinfectant Cleaner with Bleach

Clorox Commercial Solutions Clorox Disinfecting Bathroom Cleaner

Clorox Disinfecting Bathroom Cleaner

Clorox Healthcare Hydrogen Peroxide Cleaner Disinfectant

Clorox Multi-Surface Cleaner + Bleach

Clorox Pet Solutions Advanced Formula Disinfecting Stain & Odor Remover

Lemon Disinfectant American Chemical Systems

Lysol bleach mold and mildew remover

Lysol bleach multi-purpose cleaner

Lysol cling & fresh toilet bowl cleaner

Lysol lime & rust toilet bowl cleaner

Lysol power plus toilet bowl cleaner

Lysol power toilet bowl cleaner

Purell Food Processing Surface Sanitizer

Purell Foodservice Surface Sanitizer

Purell Healthcare Surface Disinfectant

Purell Multi-Surface Disinfectant

Purell Professional Surface Disinfectant

Simple Green D Pro 5

Stepan Spray Disinfectant Concentrate

Super San food service sanitizer



You can see the entire list HERE.