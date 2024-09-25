Here are the best suburbs to raise a family in Florida, study reveals

Niche.com has released its 2024 rankings of the best suburbs to raise a family in Florida, with six suburbs from the Orlando area securing spots in the top 20.

The rankings are based on factors such as public school quality, crime rates, cost of living, and access to family-friendly amenities. These insights were drawn from data provided by the U.S. Census Bureau, the FBI, and other reputable sources, according to Niche's website.

Top 20 suburbs in Florida to raise a family

Westchase (Suburb of Tampa) Heathrow (Suburb of Orlando) Coral Gables (Suburb of Miami) Nocatee (Suburb of Jacksonville) Winter Park (Suburb of Orlando) Oviedo (Suburb of Orlando) Pinecrest (Suburb of Miami) Fleming Island (Suburb of Jacksonville) Palm Valley (Suburb of Jacksonville) Weston (Suburb of Fort Lauderdale) Palmetto Bay (Suburb of Miami) Parkland (Suburb of Fort Lauderdale) Keystone (Suburb of Tampa) Lake Mary (Suburb of Orlando) Maitland (Suburb of Orlando) Pebble Creek (Suburb of Tampa) Highland Beach (Suburb of Fort Lauderdale) Fruit Cove (Suburb of Jacksonville) Winter Springs (Suburb of Orlando) Lutz (Suburb of Tampa)

