Here are the best taco spots in Florida

article

Looking to try out a new taco spot? Yelp says these six Florida restaurants make some of the best tacos in the country.

Yelp revealed its roundup of the top 100 taco spots in the US and here's how the six spots in the state ranked.

14. Taqueria El Asador in Pensacola

17. Tacos Jalisco in Key Largo

65. Los Bocados – Parkland

70. Lolis Mexican Cravings - Tampa

75. Arun’s Indian Kitchen & Taco Masala – Lauderhill

99. Alegria Tacos – Oakland Park

The complete, nationwide list can be viewed here.

Yelp connects people with great local businesses based on user reviews and recommendations of the best restaurants, shopping, nightlife and more.