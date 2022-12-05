Here are 25 trending holiday gifts based on Google searches this year
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Are you having a hard time figuring out what special gift to give a friend or family member this holiday season? Google can help you with that.
The company released its Holiday 100 which provides a long list of gift ideas based on search trends of 2022.
Since there are no one-size-fits-all gifts, Google breaks down its finding based on the following categories: home and garden, apparel and accessories, gaming and electronics, beauty, toys and crafts and health and fitness. Here are 20 items that made the list:
Messenger bag
Google said the search for this item was the highest this year than it's been in a decade.
Hair dryer brush
This item was one of the top 10 searched brushes of 2022.
Smart glasses
See the world in a whole new way. Smart glasses reportedly reached a decade-high in search volume.
Stemless wine glass
Searches for this item max out every December.
Toy piano
This is the top-searched instrument for kids this year.
Paperclip necklace
Google said this item increased 90% in search interest this year.
Workout trampoline
Interest in this item for exercise soared this year.
Weighted blanket
This item tops out every December.
Hydroponic garden
This gift gardeners will enjoy, as no soil or green thumb is needed.
Pickleball paddle
Google reported pickleball as a breakout star of the year, with a 500% increase in searches within one month.
VR headset
Searches increases every year for this out-of-the world/augmented reality experience.
Egyptian cotton sheets
Searches for high-thread count sheets grew by 160% in 2022, Google reported.
Gaming laptop
People searched for top-rated gaming laptops a lot this year – 400% more to be exact.
Scalp massager
Google said this item was a 2022 breakout search star.
Under desk treadmill
Searches for this soared by 60% this year alone.
Side sleeper pillow
Comfort sleep. Searches for these topped other pillow types this year.
Bath bombs
The search for these are the highest in December.
Home pizza oven
People searched this item 80% more this year.
Face mask for glowing skin
People want glowing skin, according to viral trends. Searches were up for face masks for boosting collagen and preventing acne.
Therapy massage chair
Search interest peaks every holiday season for this spa-like experience.
Skincare fridge
Searches for this item rose by 90% this year.
Gaming chair
Gamers want to sit comfortably while playing their favorite game. Google said searches for the gaming chair rose by 900% this year.
Foot Spa
Searches for this item peak every winter.
Handheld gaming console
Items like the Nintendo Switch peak every December.
Electric pour over kettle
This item is searched more in December than any month of the year.