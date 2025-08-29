Florida inmate caught in razor wire during failed jail escape, authorities say

The Brief A Volusia County inmate attempting to escape was stopped after becoming entangled in razor wire on the jail roof. Malik McKenzie was awaiting sentencing for two counts of attempted murder related to a 2024 Deltona home invasion. He now faces an additional felony charge for attempted escape, and officials continue to investigate the incident.



A Volusia County inmate attempting to escape jail was caught in razor wire before he could get far, officials said.

What we know:

Malik McKenzie, a Volusia County inmate, was caught in razor wire while attempting to escape the Volusia County Correctional Facility.

He had climbed a fence and reached the roof before becoming entangled. McKenzie was awaiting sentencing for two counts of attempted murder related to a Deltona home invasion in August 2024. He now faces an additional felony charge for attempted escape.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released details about whether McKenzie injured himself during the escape attempt. It is also unclear how long he was on the roof or if any other inmates were involved or assisted in the attempt. The corrections department has not provided an update on disciplinary actions or security measures following the incident.

The backstory:

McKenzie is accused of breaking into a home in Deltona in August 2024 and shooting two people inside.

He was scheduled to be sentenced on those charges when he attempted to flee the facility. The incident highlights ongoing concerns about inmate security and the challenges of preventing escapes.

What they're saying:

Volusia County officials said the corrections department is still investigating the attempted escape and declined to provide additional details until the review is complete.

