Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights kicks off on Friday

The Brief Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights (HHN) returns on Friday, Aug. 29. The highly anticipated event offers guests 48 select nights to experience the terror of ten haunted houses, four scare zones, live shows and more. This year's event will run through Nov. 2.



Universal Orlando is kicking off its spooky season with the return of Halloween Horror Nights (HHN) on Friday.

Now in its 34th season, the highly anticipated event offers guests 48 select nights to experience the terror of ten haunted houses, four scare zones, live shows and more.

Here's everything you need to know about this year's event, how to get tickets and what's new at the theme park.

HHN begins Friday, Aug. 29

What we know:

Friday, Aug. 29, marks the return of HHN at Universal Orlando. This year marks the event's earliest start date in its history.

This year, HHN is celebrating its 34th anniversary after first launching in 1991. The event has been named the "Golden Ticket Legend for Best Halloween Event" by Amusement Today.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

This year, the event will run through Nov. 2, offering guests 48 select nights to experience the terror of 10 haunted houses, four scare zones, live shows and more.

Some of the most-anticipated haunted houses for this year's event are "Five Nights at Freddy's," "Fallout," "Jason Universe" and "WWE Presents: The Horrors of The Wyatt Sicks."

The nighttime events are not recommended for children under the age of 13, and Orlando guests are now allowed to wear costumes or costume masks.

(Credit: Universal Orlando)

What are the 10 HHN houses? What are the 4 scare zones?

Dig deeper:

Here's a look at the breakdown of HHN's offerings this year.

The 10 houses featured at this year's HHN are:

Five Nights at Freddy’s

The Horrors of the Wyatt Sicks

Terrifier

Jason Universe

Fallout

Hatchet and Chains: Demon Bounty Hunters

Dolls: Let’s Play Dead

Grave of Flesh

Gálkn: Monsters of the North

El Artista: A Spanish Haunting

The four scare zones featured at this year's HHN are:

The Origins of Horror

Masquerade: Dance with Death

The Cat Lady of Crooked Lane

Mutations: Toxic Twenties

Big picture view:

Five of the 10 haunted houses offered in Orlando will also be featured across the country at Universal Studios Hollywood's HHN event, which kicks off Sept. 4.

How can I get a ticket to HHN?

What you can do:

Single-night tickets to HHN start from $85.99 per person, plus tax. Express passes, R.I.P. tours and additional add-ons are available for purchase.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

Some Universal passholders are eligible for perks, including complimentary event admission for one night, and discounted tickets and hotel packages. The event runs rain or shine. There are no rain checks, returns or refunds.

Those who wish to purchase a ticket can click here.

This year’s Halloween Horror Nights will feature scary good food and drink options. (Credit: Universal Orlando)