21-year-old Florida man charged in 7-year-old's murder arrested for 3rd murder charge: Officers

The Brief Dannel Larkins, 21, was arrested on Friday in a 2023 murder. Larkins was already in the Duval County Jail when he was arrested. Officials say Larkins is charged with two other murders in the community, including a 7-year-old.



A 21-year-old Florida man charged with a 7-year-old's murder has now been arrested on his third murder charge, according to officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office (JSO).

What we know:

On Dec. 1, 2023, JSO officers found 31-year-old Kenneth Glover Jr. lying in a parking lot near A. Philip Randolph Boulevard. Glover had been shot, and he died at the scene.

Detectives launched an investigation and identified 21-year-old Dannel Larkins as the suspect. On Friday, he was arrested for Glover’s murder.

Dannel Larkins (Credit: Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

Dig deeper:

Larkins was already in the Duval County Jail when he was arrested on Friday. Officials say he is charged with two other murders in the community: 43-year-old Valondia Norris in April 2024 and 7-year-old Breon Allen in January of this year.

What they're saying:

"Our detectives never give up the search for justice, even as days, weeks, months or years pass," JSO officials said. "We work hard to make sure criminals are held accountable for every violent crime they commit. Our agency is committed to working with our partners at the State Attorney’s Office to make sure Larkins faces the consequences for killing Breon, Norris and Glover."