Heavy rain washes out ground at Fort Mellon Park in Sanford

A washout opened up in Fort Mellon Park in Sanford after record rain saturated the area, causing the dirt to cave in.

People on their daily jog stopped to see the hole surrounded with caution tape.

City officials say the volume and velocity of rain on Sunday caused damage to the storm drain that runs under the park.

"I’ve lived in Sanford for 36 years. I personally have never driven in water like that since I've been here," said Kory Frazier.

More than five inches of rain was recorded in Sanford. That is more than double the old record of just over two inches in 1984.

Crews were checking out the damage on Monday. The park is open as they review the mess but officials say repairs could take up to 14 days.

"On Seminole Boulevard water was above the curb and it was just flowing water," said resident Robin Forstat.

The waters were also rising in Downtown Sanford.

A FOX 35 viewer shared a video of water rushing in a restaurant as people tried to eat. Customers had to lift their feet to avoid getting soaked.

"The water was rushing under their tables and seats like this deep. Insane," said Frazier.

