Heat map released shows areas with COVID-19 in Brevard County

Brevard County officials have released a heat map showing the areas of the county that have COVID-19 cases.

As of Sunday morning, the Florida Department of Health says that there are 25,996 cases of coronavirus statewide. 215 of those cases are in Brevard County.

Following the release of the latest numbers, Brevard County Emergency Management released a heat map showing the areas of the county that COVID-19 cases.

Brevard County offers free drive-thru testing. Emergency Management says that those 65 years of age or older, first responders, and people with underlying conditions can get tested if they have symptoms. Call 321-454-7141 for more information.

Coronavirus can spread from person to person through small droplets from the nose or mouth, including when an individual coughs or sneezes. These droplets can land on objects and surfaces. Others can then contract the virus by touching these objects or surfaces, then their eyes, nose, or mouth.

As stated before, symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. They may show in as few as two days or as many as 14 days following exposure, the Florida Department of Health says. Most people recover from COVID-19 without special treatment but the elderly and those with underlying medical problems are more likely to develop serious illness.

There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus, so avoiding exposure is crucial. The Florida Department of Health advises the following:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick and avoiding contact with persons in poor health.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then disposing of the tissue.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating, after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.

If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

The CDC is now urging that all Americans in areas hit hardest by the novel coronavirus wear some type of facial covering while out in public.

NOTE: FOX 35 Orlando originally reported that the heat map showed coronavirus 'hot spots' throughout Brevard County. Satellite Beach, Indian Harbour Beach, West Melbourne, and Cocoa were identified as said 'hot spots.' However, the heat map does not show hot spots for COVID-19 but rather just where cases are in the county.