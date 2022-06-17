Heat exhaustion vs. heat stroke: Signs and symptoms to know

article

Florida is known as "the Sunshine State" for a reason – and we love the sunshine – but that also means Floridians, tourists, and visitors can be at increased risk of heat-related illnesses, such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke, especially during the hot and humid summer months.

Here is a brief explainer of the difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke, the signs and symptoms to know, and tips to keep cool and stay safe while out enjoying the beautiful summer weather.

What is a heat-related illness?

Heat-related illnesses can happen when the body can not properly cool itself, and include heat exhaustion, heat stroke, heat cramps, sunburn, and heat rash.

According to the CDC, if a person's body temperature rises faster than it can cool itself down, it can result in serious health concerns, including brain damage and organ failure. Over 600 people are reportedly killed in the country by extreme heat every year.

Groups that are more likely to be affected by heat-related illnesses are the elderly, infants and children, and people with mental illness and chronic illnesses, according to the CDC. That does not mean everyone else is in the clear, as heat illnesses can strike anyone at any time.

Heat cramps, sunburn and heat rashes are a minor reaction to heat. Sunburns and heat rashes occur on the skin when it is exposed to the sun and heat for long periods of time, they are usually preventable by wearing sunscreen and staying cool. Heat cramps tend to occur in physical activity, triggering muscle pains or spasms and can be helped by hydrating and replenishing electrolytes.

What factors increase your risk of a heat-related illness?

There are many factors that can increase a person's risk in developing a heat-related illness. People who are obese, dehydrated, have heart disease, mental illnesses or poor circulation should be mindful of their body temperatures as these factors make someone more likely to become ill, according to CDC.

Heat exhaustion vs. heat stroke

Although they have similar symptoms, both heat exhaustion and heat stoke are serious issues that can cause damage to a person's body if not treated properly. Knowing the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke can help save someone's life.

Heat exhaustion symptoms:

Nausea/vomiting

Cold, clammy skin

Tiredness/weakness

Dizziness

Heavy sweating

Headache

Fast weak pulse

Heat stroke symptoms:

High body temperature (over 103 degrees Fahrenheit)

Red, hot skin

Nausea

Headache

Confusion

Lost of consciousness

Fast strong pulse

The Do's and Don'ts of heat exhaustion

Do move the person to a cooler place

Do not let them chug water, take small sips instead

Do loosen their clothes

Do call 911 if the person is throwing up and symptoms get worse

The Do's and Don'ts of heat stroke

Do call 911 right away

Do not give the person anything to drink

Do move the person to a cooler place

Do lower their body temperature with cool cloths or ice packs.

Tips on how to prevent heat-related illnesses

The CDC advises people to stay cool, stay hydrated, and stay informed to lower their chances of developing a heat-related illness.