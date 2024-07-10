Heat advisory in effect for several Central Florida counties Wednesday

TODAY: Hot and humid weather is once again on the way for Wednesday in Central Florida. Afternoon highs will climb into the low and mid 90s, but once we factor in the high humidity levels, our heat indices will be closer to 105°-110°.

This is why a Heat Advisory is in place from 11 am - 6 pm for Lake, Orange, Volusia, Osceola, and Brevard Counties. With dangerously hot temperatures likely, be sure to stay hydrated and take plenty of breaks in the air conditioning today. A few late afternoon and evening showers and storms will also be possible for some today. These will stay relatively isolated to scattered as the sea breeze gets going, mainly taking place along the I-95 corridor.

LOOKING AHEAD: A mid-level disturbance is set to graze the east coast of Central Florida tomorrow and into Friday. This will lead to increased rain and storm chances through the end of the week.

Any rain that falls, will also be on the heavy side as well. For this weekend, scattered showers and storms continue while temperatures gradually heat up. Plan for highs in the mid 90s by the end of the weekend and into early next week.