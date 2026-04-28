Health First’s medical choppers see 30% spike in calls as e-bike concerns grow

The Brief Between 2024 and 2025, the number of e-bike trauma calls jumped from roughly 50 to nearly 90. As these high-speed accidents become more frequent, medical helicopters are being used more to respond. The helicopters provide life-saving care that ground units simply can't match in speed.



The thrill of the ride is turning into a "recipe for disaster" on Florida’s Space Coast. New data from Health First reveals e-bike-related trauma calls have nearly doubled in just one year, prompting medical flight crews to ramp up their emergency responses.

Traumatic e-bike accidents in 2024 were 55. In 2025, they hit 90.

Growing e-bike concerns

The surge in accidents is being fueled by a combination of high speeds and a lack of safety gear, particularly among younger riders. Unlike traditional bicycles, e-bikes can reach speeds of 30 to 40 mph, often putting riders in direct conflict with heavy traffic.

"The amount of kids that are riding around on them with no helmet, high speeds at 20, 30, 40 miles per hour, not obeying traffic laws—it’s a recipe for disaster," said Cory Garrison, a flight nurse and paramedic with Health First.

Health First officials note that the current data may only be the tip of the iceberg. Many riders involved in less severe accidents seek help at urgent care centers or private physicians, meaning they aren't captured in hospital trauma statistics.

"The data that’s out there grossly underestimates the problem we’re seeing with e-bikes," explained Dr. Larissa Dudley, Medical Director for First Flight.

Air trauma tools

To combat the rising number of calls, Health First has stationed two helicopters in Brevard County. The second chopper is celebrating its first year in use, which has been very busy. The expansion allowed flight crews to increase their missions by approximately 30%, ensuring that a "straight route" to the hospital is always available.

The medical cabin of these helicopters functions as a mobile Intensive Care Unit (ICU). While in the air, flight crews can:

Administer blood transfusions.

Place patients on ventilators.

Provide advanced cardiac and trauma monitoring.

"Being able to bring that level of care from the ED and the ICU to the scene of a traumatic injury... I really think is beneficial to the patients," Garrison said.