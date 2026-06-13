Police investigate pair of drive-by shootings in Eustis with 2 arrests, 3 suspects at-large

The Brief Two drive-by shootings occurred less than two hours apart in Eustis after a confrontation at Carver Park, police said. An 18-year-old and a 15-year-old were arrested in one shooting, while detectives continue searching for three additional suspects. More than 30 rounds struck a home, vehicle and mailbox, but no injuries were reported.



Police are investigating two drive-by shootings that occurred less than two hours apart in Eustis, with teenagers among those accused in one of the incidents.

The shootings began Thursday night after what investigators described as a confrontation at Carver Park, according to Eustis police.

The backstory:

In the first shooting, authorities said gunfire was directed into a home on Hazzard Avenue.

Police arrested 18-year-old Jordan Hayes and a 15-year-old in connection with that incident. Investigators said they are still searching for three additional suspects.

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Less than an hour later, a second drive-by shooting occurred on East Lakeview Drive, where more than 30 rounds were fired into a home. Bullets also struck a vehicle parked in the driveway and damaged a neighboring mailbox, police said.

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Residents described hearing what initially sounded like fireworks before realizing gunfire had erupted in their neighborhood.

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Despite the damage, no injuries were reported in either shooting.

Authorities have not released additional information about a possible motive. The investigation remains ongoing as detectives work to identify and locate the remaining suspects.