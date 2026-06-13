Police investigate pair of drive-by shootings in Eustis with 2 arrests, 3 suspects at-large
EUSTIS, Fla. - Police are investigating two drive-by shootings that occurred less than two hours apart in Eustis, with teenagers among those accused in one of the incidents.
The shootings began Thursday night after what investigators described as a confrontation at Carver Park, according to Eustis police.
The backstory:
In the first shooting, authorities said gunfire was directed into a home on Hazzard Avenue.
Police arrested 18-year-old Jordan Hayes and a 15-year-old in connection with that incident. Investigators said they are still searching for three additional suspects.
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Less than an hour later, a second drive-by shooting occurred on East Lakeview Drive, where more than 30 rounds were fired into a home. Bullets also struck a vehicle parked in the driveway and damaged a neighboring mailbox, police said.
Residents described hearing what initially sounded like fireworks before realizing gunfire had erupted in their neighborhood.
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Despite the damage, no injuries were reported in either shooting.
Authorities have not released additional information about a possible motive. The investigation remains ongoing as detectives work to identify and locate the remaining suspects.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Eustis Police Department.