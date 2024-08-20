You will be fined if caught driving in Florida with this license plate: FHP

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) has issued a warning to drivers who may be traveling with an altered license plate.

According to Florida law, having a license plate modified through airbrushing, vinyl wrapping, or other customizations is prohibited.

Troopers said these alterations can impact the plate's reflectivity, safety features, and the yellow validation stickers, making it illegal to display such plates on public roads.

FHP is actively working to educate the public, especially those who might not realize they are breaking the law.

Since 2020, citations for these violations have risen by over 98%, with penalties including a $60 fine, three points on the driver's license, and additional county fees.

If your plate has been altered and cannot be restored, you will need to obtain a new one from your local tax collector.

Troopers can also confiscate altered plates, requiring the owner to apply for a replacement.

Florida offers a wide range of specialty and personalized license plates, which can be ordered at motor vehicle service centers.