'He was picking up a prescription': Family of 78-year-old killed in carjacking speaks out

Orange County deputies are looking for three suspects who they believe shot and killed a 78-year-old man during a carjacking Sunday afternoon.

"I just want justice, and I want this criminal put away for life," said the daughter of 78-year-old Uken Lloyd Cummings.

She says while her father was gone picking up a prescription at the CVS Pharmacy at North Powers Drive and Silver Star Road, just seven minutes from his house, a deputy knocked on his front door and asked to speak to his next of kin.

"They came over, and that’s when they delivered the news to us that someone murdered my dad. He was just going to pick up a prescription," she said.

Cummings’ family is still so shocked and frightened by what happened, they asked FOX 35 News not to share their names.

Deputies responded to a call at 3:25 p.m. and found Uken Cummings with a gunshot wound. Emergency crews rushed him to the hospital, but it was too late. Investigators say the three men who carjacked Cummings used his keys to get into his car and flee the scene.

"That just shows that you’re a coward to take a 78-year-old’s life. That wasn’t right," Cumming’s daughter said.

She tells FOX 35 News that her dad was born and raised in Jamaica, served in the Army, and moved to New York City where he married his wife of 54 years. Before retiring to Florida, Cummings made his living protecting others.

"He did security for so many years. He worked at New York Hospital," his daughter said.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 35 NEWS APP | FOX 35 STORM TEAM WEATHER APP

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 35 NEWSLETTER | FOX 35 Orlando on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Cummings was a father of four and grandfather of 10.

"My dad was a fun person. He loved to cook, to entertain, and make people smile. He was a caring dad and also a grandfather," his daughter said.

She says the family lost their mom seven months ago and is still dealing with the grief. She says her dad was a healthy, young 78-year-old who took pride in still mowing his lawn. He even recently re-painted the exterior of his home. She says her dad was a beloved family man taken way too soon.

"All I want to say is an eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth. You will not rest," the daughter said.

Deputies say they’re looking for three suspects and the victim's car.

Right now, deputies say the victim’s car is still missing, but they are not releasing details on the make and model of that car as investigators work some leads.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest launch updates. Click here for Orlando weather, Central Florida weather conditions, and live radar.