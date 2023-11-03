'He has a pulse:' Body cam shows Florida officers running to rescue man trapped underneath car tire

A man who was trapped underneath a car he was working on was rescued by Cape Coral police officers earlier this week.

Body cam video shows an officer running across the front yard of a home to a red car. At first, everything appears normal.

Once the officer gets to the other side of the car, a man can be seen trapped, lying nearly lifeless underneath a portion of the tire of the car.

With adrenaline pumping and time ticking, officers can be seen lifting the car as someone drags the man from underneath the car.

An acquaintance can be heard telling officers the man had a pulse after being rescued.

According to Cape Coral police, the man was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

He is now back home.