'He is dead': Neighbor calls 911 after Palm Harbor man confesses to murder, deputies say

A man covered in blood told deputies that he killed someone when they arrived at a Palm Harbor home on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Just after 3:30 p.m., deputies say they responded to the 300 block of Shore Drive after a 911 caller stated his neighbor told him that he had killed someone.

Officials found the suspect, 37-year-old Matthew Weldon, in front of his home covered in blood. The sheriff's office says Weldon told deputies, "He is dead," and pointed toward the house.

According to investigators, deputies discovered the victim, later identified as 49-year-old Carroll Bryan, lying on the back patio. Authorities say Bryan had multiple blunt force injuries to his head, neck, and arm.

PCSO says Bryan was pronounced dead at the scene.

Courtesy: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

According to detectives, Weldon and Bryan met at a local bar in Clearwater about two weeks ago and Weldon offered to help Bryan. Investigators say Weldon loaned Bryan his vehicle about one week ago.

Bryan did not return the vehicle when he agreed to, and Weldon got upset, according to the sheriff's office.

Detectives say Bryan went to the home with Weldon's vehicle on Tuesday and the two argued. According to officials, based on the evidence at the scene, it appears that Bryan was on the back patio when he was hit in the back of the head.

Bryan was then hit repeatedly while on the ground, causing more injuries, according to PCSO.

Pinellas County Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating the homicide.

Deputies say Weldon suffered minor injuries.

Weldon was charged with murder in the second degree and taken to the Pinellas County Jail, according to authorities.

The investigation is ongoing.

