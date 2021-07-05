'Have a plan of action': Orange County prepares ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa

Officials in Central Florida are making sure that everyone is prepared for the worst.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said that the county is taking action to protect areas that are prone to flooding, including the Orla-Vista area.

The county has already gone in and lowered the levels of the lakes in that area using pumps.

Mayor Demings is encouraging everyone to make sure they have enough supplies and a good storm plan as the county continues to monitor the storm.

"There are things that you should do. You should have a plan of action. You should have ample food and medications and all of those things prepared should you have to evacuate homes so this is a good opportunity to kind of look over your individual hurricane plans," he said.

They also want to make sure that those who live in assisted living facilities are prepared for the storm.

