'Haunts me daily': WWE legend Tammy Sytch addresses judge at sentencing in deadly Florida DUI case

Former WWE star and Hall of Famer Tammy "Sunny" Sytch spoke Monday at her sentencing in a deadly DUI crash that killed a man in Volusia County. Sytch pleaded no contest to the charges. She told the judge that she was sorry, that the reality that a man died "haunts her daily," and asked that she be allowed to atone for her actions, while also helping teach the youth about the dangers of drinking and driving.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Tammy "Sunny" Sytch, the WWE Hall of Famer, told a Florida judge Monday that she was deeply regretful and remorseful for a "stupid mistake" that left a 75-year-old man dead in Florida.

Sytch was arrested in March 2022 and booked into jail on several DUI charges after a crash that left a man dead in Daytona Beach. Sytch pleaded no contest to eight charges, including DUI manslaughter, driving with a suspending license, and other DUI-related charges.

The judge sentenced her to a total of 17 years in Florida prison on the most severe charges. The six misdemeanor charges were sentenced to time served, as per a plea agreement.

"I know my words are not enough. But please know I think about you every day," Sytch said during the hearing, looking back momentarily toward the courtroom gallery. "Every second of every day, and I will do whatever I can to make the changes I need to make sure this never happens again. No one should have to go through this and please know that every single second of every day since the crash, I wish I could change places with him."

A judge sentenced WWE Hall of Fame wrestler Tammy "Sunny" Sytch to 17 years in prison connected to a deadly DUI crash in Daytona Beach that killed a 75-year-old man. Tammy Sytch was sentenced to 10 years for driving with a suspended license and causing injury or death and 7 years for DUI manslaughter, which were ordered to be served consecutively, or one after the other.

Police said Sytch's blood alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit at the time of the crash. She was behind the wheel of a Mercedes, which crashed into Julian Lassiter's vehicle, and a third vehicle, according to the arrest report.

Lassister died at the hospital hours after the crash, according to the police report.

Prior to the sentencing hearing, lawyers for Sytch filed a motion for a downward departure to lower her possible sentence due to a misdiagnosed mental disorder. 

In June 2022, FOX 35 spoke with an attorney representing the family who described Lassister as a dedicated grandfather who was full of energy, positivity, and life. 

On Monday, family members told FOX 35 that they were slightly disappointed with the sentence, hoping that it would have been longer.

"We are a little bit disappointed in the outcome. I think it should’ve been longer than what they - what she agreed to," Lassister's daughter, Whitney Lassiter-Hill said.