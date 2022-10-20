Haunted car wash coming to Kissimmee this Halloween

article

Get your car cleaned and get spooked at the same time … if you dare!

Tommy's Express in Kissimmee will debut its Tunnel of Terror haunted car wash this Halloween. This year's theme is The Purge – based on the horror series about a totalitarian America that sanctions an annual national holiday where all crime, including murder, is legal for 12 hours.

The wash will be decorated to represent an anarchic atmosphere and team members dressed in costume will lurk in the dark corners of the wash interacting with and scaring guests as they ride through the wash.

During the scary experience, guests will get the Works wash, the #1 wash package offered at the business, for $25 per vehicle.

The haunted car wash will be available at 2980 N John Young Parkway from Friday, Oct. 28 to Monday, Oct. 31 from 7 p.m. - 11 p.m.