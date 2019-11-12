'Hate has no place at UCF': Police investigate anti-Semitic flyer posted around campus

article

For the second time in two months, the University of Central Florida Police Department is investigating an anti-Semitic flyer posted around campus.

The flyer, found on campus earlier this month, reads “Florida Jews Attack Campus Free Speech.”

It goes on to say that the Florida House and Senate unanimously approved a bill “designed to restrict legitimate criticism of Israel and the role of Jews in the United States. The bill attacks the 1st amendment by controlling what students and teachers, including in public universities, may say about Jews and the Zionist state.”

The flyer references Florida House Bill 741, which denounces anti-Semitism at schools. Signed in May, the bill calls for public K-20 educational institutions to treat anti-Semitic discrimination the same way race discrimination is treated.

UCF Police says they are aware of the flyers and are actively investigating. They sent FOX 35 a statement saying “Hate has no place at UCF.”

Members of the Knights for Israel student group on campus say the flyers have been removed.

Campus police and the Orange County Sheriff's Office is also investigating a sign for the future home of Chabad at UCF that was vandalized with anti-Semitic messages in October.