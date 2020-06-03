Harry Potter-themed coaster at Universal Orlando spotted running with just 3 masked riders onboard

The popular Harry Potter-themed coaster at Universal Orlando's Island of Adventure, partially known for its long wait times, operated on Wednesday with just a couple of people onboard.

Annual passholders with reservations and guests staying at resort hotels that reopened on Tuesday can now visit the Universal Orlando parks before they officially reopen to the public on June 5th.

On Wednesday morning, riders were spotted on Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure. There were just two people on the coaster and they were both wearing masks.

Universal Orlando Resort has several new safety protocols in place, including reduced attraction ridership and social distancing practices within attractions. It is not clear if the parks were just not busy or if this is how they will reduce attraction ridership and social distance guests.

The other new safety measures in place at the parks are:

ATTRACTIONS

Managed and reduced attraction ridership.

Increased cleaning disinfection of ride vehicles and other frequently touched spots that go beyond Universal's existing cleaning procedures.

Social distancing practices within attractions and queues.

Virtual lines will be used at select attractions.

Single rider lines will be eliminated.

Water elements on attractions are reduced or closed entirely.

Interactive play areas will be closed.

Post-show meet-and-greets will be closed but performers can remain on stage for photos.

Every other locker will be disabled and guests will be pulled into locker areas by team members.

RESTAURANTS AND STORES

Managed and reduced show attendance and restaurant seating.

Increased cleaning disinfection of food locations and other frequently touched locations that go beyond Universal's existing cleaning procedures.

Social distancing practices at restaurants and stores.

Cashless payment options and "no-touch" policies when possible. Mobile food ordering will also be available.

Menus at restaurants will be single-use only. There will be no buffet or self-serving options and only individually packaged condiments will be offered.

FOR EMPLOYEES

Mandatory face coverings for all team members.

Temperature checks are required for all team members before coming on-site. Those with temperatures of 100.4 or greater will be denied entry.

Team members who are 65 or older are encouraged to stay home.

Desk spacing and continued work from home options are in place.

Staggered parking in employee parking garages.

Team members are encouraged to avoid crowds during their time off without the proper distancing.

Universal Orlando Resort advises that guests evaluate their own risk before they visit the parks. They do not currently recommend that older adults or individuals who are high-risk or have serious underlying medical conditions visit the destination, especially as people with no symptoms can still spread coronavirus if they are infected.

"Any interaction with the general public poses an elevated risk of being exposed to COVID-19 and Universal cannot guarantee guests will not be exposed during their visit," the resort said.

