Harmony High School investigating project with hate symbols on display in school

Symbols of hate were found in a high school in St. Cloud. Parents are furious Apparently it was part of a class assignment.

A photo shows what was hanging in the hallways of Harmony High School. Harmony High is not looking so harmonious with swastikas, which FOX 35 has blurred, and signs that say "Join the Nazi Party."

"Oh whoa, no."

"That’s pretty offensive."

The sister of a student at Harmony High School told FOX 35 the students were learning about World War II and the Holocaust. The assignment was to make their own versions of Nazi propaganda. Osceola County School District says the drawings have been removed, explaining "Nowhere in our Curriculum Unit Plans that teachers follow are students asked to create such items as part of any approved lessons. It is not appropriate as a classroom assignment, and it is currently under investigation by the school’s administration."

"You have to accept somebody for what they are, not bring up something to separate these kids from one another," said parent Rohani Ramnauth.

"I guess I get learning about it but actually making it, eek, I wouldn’t have done it."

Michael Igel with the state Task Force on Holocaust Education says he’s shocked but not surprised. "This is not teaching it, I’m sad to say. This probably had the right intentions, just went about in a very wrong way."