Harjinder Singh: Florida to subpoena company that hired semi driver accused in deadly Florida Turnpike crash

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier said Thursday that civil and criminal subpoenas were being issued to the owners of a freight transportation company who allegedly hired Harjinder Singh, the person accused of making an illegal U-turn, causing a deadly wreck on the Florida Turnpike.

The U.S. Department of Transportation identified the California-based company in an August press release as White Hawk Carriers, Inc., adding that the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) would also launch an investigation focused on Singh.

The DOT and Uthmeier have previously said that Singh, who is from India, entered the United States illegally through Mexico and obtained his commercial driver's license (DCL) in both California. Officials have alleged that Singh did not speak English well and failed to identify some highway signage.

He's accused of making an illegal U-Turn on the Florida Turnpike via an "Official Use Only" turnaround, blocking all lanes, causing another vehicle to slam into the semi-truck, killing 3 people inside. He's been charged with vehicular homicide and manslaughter related to the crash.

His brother, Harneet Singh, who reportedly was a passenger in the semi's cab at the time of the crash, was arrested on three counts of vehicular homicide. Officials alleged that Harneet was also in the country illegally.

Legal demands sent to California, New Mexico

Attorney General Uthmeier also announced that his office has sent legal demands to California and Washington State "to get as much information as possible in how this individual [Singh] obtained these licenses [CDL]."

Uthmerier said he also wants to know about how many alleged undocumented persons have been issued CDLs in the United States.