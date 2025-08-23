Harjinder Singh: Semi-truck driver accused in deadly Florida semi-truck crash denied bond, facing more charges

Harjinder Singh, the semi-truck driver accused of making an illegal U-turn on the Florida Turnpike that then caused a deadly crash, will remain in the St. Lucie County Jail while his court case proceeds.

Florida judge Lauren Sweet denied bond to Singh on Saturday morning, telling him through an interpreter that he was considered to be an unauthorized alien and a substantial flight risk. Singh kept his head down and did not talk during his hearing, according to a video of the proceeding which was shared via the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page.

According to the sheriff's office, Singh, who was previously charged with vehicular homicide, was also charged with manslaughter.

DHS: Singh's brother also arrested

Harneet Singh, 25, who is the brother of Harjuinder Singh, was arrested earlier this week by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security on charges of vehicle homicide. DHS said in a news release that Harneet Singh was a passenger inside the semi-truck when the crash happened.

DHS also said that Harneet was an undocumented immigrant from India. He was arrested on Aug. 18 and would remain in custody pending removal proceedings, DHS said. DHS said that Border Patrol encountered Harneet in May 15, 2023, and alleged that he was released by the Biden Administration. Specific details on that encounter were not revealed in the news release.

FHP: 3 killed by 18-wheeler that made illegal U-Turn in Florida

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened shortly before 3 p.m. on Tuesday, August 12, in the northbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike near mile marker 171 in Fort Pierce, Florida.

FHP said the driver of the semi-truck – identified as Harjinder Singh – attempted to make an illegal U-Turn at an "Official Use Only Turn Around" near mile marker 171.

The semi was in the outside lane. The minivan with three people inside was in the inside lane.

When the semi made its U-Turn, it blocked all the northbound lanes and the minivan was unable to avoid crashing into the semi's trailer, FHP said in its report. The minivan began wedged beneath the trailer, FHP said.

All three people inside the minivan were killed, FHP said. Two died at the scene and a third person died at the hospital.

What we know about the victims inside the minivan

Driver: 30-year-old man from Florida City, Florida

Passenger: 37-year-old woman from Pompano Beach, Florida

Passenger: 54-year-old man from Miami, Florida