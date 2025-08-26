3 victims identified following deadly illegal U-turn crash on Florida’s Turnpike

The Brief The three people killed in an illegal U-turn crash earlier this month on Florida's Turnpike have been identified. The three that were killed were 30-year-old Herby Dufresne, 54-year-old Rodrigue Dor and 37-year-old Faniloa Joseph. The accused driver in the crash, Harjinder Singh, is facing three counts of vehicular homicide and three counts of manslaughter.



The three people killed by an accused undocumented immigrant, Harjinder Singh, in a crash after he made an illegal U-turn on the Florida Turnpike earlier this month have now been identified, according to an official arrest report.

Victims identified in deadly crash

What we know:

The three people — two men and one woman — killed in the deadly crash have now been identified as:

30-year-old Herby Dufresne, of Florida City

54-year-old Rodrigue Dor, of Miami

37-year-old Faniloa Joseph, of Pompano Beach

Who is Harjinder Singh?

Singh is the man accused of killing the three people in the crash after he allegedly made an illegal U-turn on the Florida Turnpike.

Last week, Singh was extradited to Florida. Singh's brother has also been arrested on charges related to the deadly crash.

Officials have said that Singh is from India and came to the United States illegally through Mexico. He reportedly received his Commercial Driver's Liscence (CDL) from California and Washington states, which has since become a political talking point amid the ongoing discussions surrounding immigration enforcement throughout the U.S.

Singh, is facing three counts of vehicular homicide and three counts of manslaughter.

Who is Harneet Singh?

Harneet Singh, 25, is the brother of Harjinder Singh. He was arrested last week by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on charges of vehicle homicide. DHS said in a news release that Harneet Singh was a passenger inside the semi-truck when the crash happened.

DHS also said that Harneet was an undocumented immigrant from India. He was arrested on Aug. 18 and will remain in custody pending removal proceedings, DHS said. DHS said Border Patrol encountered Harneet Singh in May 2023, and alleged he was released by the Biden Administration. Specific details of that encounter were not revealed in the news release.

3 killed in illegal U-turn crash in Florida

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the crash happened shortly before 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 12, in the northbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike near Mile Marker 171 in Fort Pierce, Florida.

FHP said Harjinder Singh attempted to make an illegal U-turn at an "Official Use Only Turn Around" near the mile marker.

The semi was in the outside lane. The minivan with three people inside was in the inside lane.

When the semi made its U-turn, it blocked all the northbound lanes, and the minivan was unable to avoid crashing into the semi's trailer, FHP said in its report. The minivan began wedged beneath the trailer, FHP said.

All three people inside the minivan were killed, FHP said. Two died at the scene and a third person died at the hospital.