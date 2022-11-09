Hamilton performance at Dr. Phillips Center rescheduled due to Hurricane Nicole

article

A Hamilton performance that was scheduled for Wednesday night at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts has been rescheduled ahead of Hurricane Nicole's arrival in Florida.

The performance has been rescheduled to Wednesday, November 16 at 2 p.m. Tickets that were already sold will be valid for the rescheduled date.

The center said due to an "expected high call volume" ticket holders with questions or concerns are encouraged to fill out a form.



Guests who have sold or transferred their tickets are encouraged to contact the buyer with these updates.

Several other attractions in Central Florida have closed ahead of Nicole.