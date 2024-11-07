Hamas reacts to 2024 election, says Donald Trump must 'work seriously to stop the war'

article

Hamas, the Palestinian terrorist group, reacted to Donald Trump's win of the presidential election on Wednesday, stating he must "work seriously to stop the war" in the Gaza Strip.

This statement follows after it was reported that Trump asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to "wrap up" the conflict by the time he gets inaugurated on Jan. 20 if he won the election.

Trump won the election against Vice President Kamala Harris, according to the AP.

Hamas said, "In light of the initial results showing Donald Trump winning in the U.S. presidential elections," they believe he is "required to listen to the voices that have been raised by the U.S. public for more than a year regarding the [Israeli] aggression on the Gaza Strip."

Hamas also said the "new US administration must realize that our Palestinian people will continue to resist the hateful [Israeli] occupation and will not accept any path that detracts from their legitimate rights to freedom, independence, self-determination, and the establishment of their independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital."

Trump allegedly gave the message to Netanyahu about ending the war during a visit to Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, in July, according to a source from the Times of Israel.

The Biden-Harris administration has shown strong support for Israel, but the White House has also expressed concerns about some recent military actions by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). In October, President Biden called for a cease-fire just before Israel initiated military operations in Lebanon.