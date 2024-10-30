Halloween weather forecast: Looks like we are in for a treat in Central Florida

article

On Halloween this year, Central Florida residents can expect a treat instead of a trick as they go door to door for sweets.

Temperatures are currently expected to be in the 70's with a high of 77 degrees.

These temperatures seem to sit as a good median between some of the record-breaking Halloween nights in years past.

Residents can also expect a bit of a breeze through the evening.

There is the potential for a rain shower, but as of now, it might come before the sun sets, meaning trick-or-treaters should be mainly dry.