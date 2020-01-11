Hackers change names of Florida schools that display through Google search

People using Google to search for information on Leesburg High School may have seen an unusual result from the search engine, calling the school "Tatas" high school. The location of the school was changed to "Skeezeburg," and the principal is listed as "Megamind."

The Google entry for Lake Mary High School was changed to "Lake Mary Gay School." Seminole County school officials learned of the change on Friday morning. School District spokesperson, Michael Lawrence says Google was contacted and the name was partially restored to "Lake Mary School."

Google would not fully restore the name, because according to Lawrence, the district could not immediately prove they had the authority to make the change.

Lake County School District officials say they have also contacted Google and they are awaiting their correct search results to be fully restored as well.