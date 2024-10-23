Gun found in abandoned parking lot near elementary school, Brevard County Sheriff's Office investigating

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident where a firearm was found in a backpack in an abandoned parking lot near Suntree Elementary.

Suntree Elementary Principal, Dr. Tressler, released a statement in regard to the investigation, "We wanted to update you on the ongoing investigation by the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) into a firearm that was discovered in an abandoned lot in the neighborhood near our school but not on school property. BCSO has made an arrest in connection with this investigation. At this time, there’s no reason to believe that our school is in any danger. No threats were ever made to our school, staff, or students. BCSO says that it will continue to provide additional security at our school this week. If BCSO shares additional details into this investigation, we will continue to update families. It’s important to keep in mind that this is an active, ongoing police investigation, and as such, we are provided limited information. I appreciate your patience and understanding".

According to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office, a juvenile has been arrested in connection with the incident.

The investigation is currently ongoing, but officials say more information will be released shortly after the investigation is completed.