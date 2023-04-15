Guide dog group raises money during walkathon at Maitland's Lake Lily Park

article

Paws were hitting the pavement in Maitland on Saturday morning, as dogs and their owners walked an easy 3K around Lake Lily Park to raise money for Southeastern Guide Dogs.

"We spend time and put love and energy into the dogs. They turn around and become superheroes for veterans like myself and people who are visually impaired. It's really awesome," said Sean Brown, from the organization.

This was the organization's fortieth "walkathon" in Central Florida. FOX 35 News was one of the event's proud sponsors. Southeastern Guide Dogs started the day about a $100,000 shy of their million-dollar fundraising goal, but with high hopes.

Image 1 of 15 ▼ A 3K walkathon was held around Lake Lily Park in Maitland, Florida to raise money for Southeastern Guide Dogs, April 15, 2023.

The group has two main training programs, teaching dogs how to be either guide dogs or service dogs for veterans.

"A lot of it is safety factor, so making sure the dog stops at curbs, learning how to cross the street. It is a partnership though, it's always teamwork with person and dog," said trainer Marisa Blanco.

People who qualify can get a service dog from Southeastern for free. Saturday's walkers said dogs make people's lives better.

"It's that comfort blanket," said walker Derek Bieber, "and I wouldn't trade him for anything else in the world."