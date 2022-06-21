Group urging support for Pride Month disrupts school board meeting with song

Several people urged the Seminole County School Board to make a proclamation or to acknowledge Pride Month during Tuesday’s meeting. After public comment closed, they started singing – bringing the meeting to a temporary halt.

The controversy stems from the board’s refusal to issue a proclamation for Pride Month at the last school board meeting.

District officials say board members talked about it during a workshop, and decided they needed to create a policy for issuing proclamations, then pulled it from the agenda.

Students, teachers, and parents pleaded with the board tonight to stand up for the LGBTQ+ community.

"There are only nine days left in pride month. Are you going to stand on the right side of history or will you choose to cower once again behind desk and let your inaction traumatize your LGBTQ+ students and faculty once again? This board needs to do better," said one parent.

"I believe we're experiencing culture wars like the rest of the nation is. My hope is just to take actions to improve student acceptance, and student performance," said board member Kristine Kraus in an interview with FOX 35 News after the meeting.

Kraus asked the board to have the district post on social media in support of pride month. That was voted down, with some arguing that the call should be left to the administration.

The board is expected to discuss their policy for proclamations next month.