4 arrested in alleged fake immigration law office fraud scheme in Orlando

The Brief Four people are accused of running a fake immigration business in Orlando and defrauding victims of millions. Authorities say they posed as lawyers and extorted payments by withholding immigration documents. Investigators believe hundreds may be affected, though only a few victims have come forward so far.



Four people are facing extortion and fraud charges in connection with what authorities say was a fake immigration law office that stole millions of dollars from vulnerable victims.

Orange County deputies said the operation, run under the name Legacy Imigra.

The backstory:

According to authorities, Legacy Imigra posed as an immigration services firm helping undocumented immigrants obtain legal status, but investigators said no licensed attorneys were involved. Officials said the business operated out of a boarded-up office in Orlando.

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Sheriff John Mina said the suspects used "manipulation, fraud, lies and extortion" to build what he described as a more than $20 million scheme. Authorities said clients’ immigration documents were allegedly withheld until victims paid thousands of dollars in fees.

Investigators said seven victims have come forward so far, reporting losses ranging from $2,500 to $26,000, but believe many more have not reported out of fear of deportation.

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The sheriff’s office said victims may qualify for immigration protections, including U visas, as the investigation continues.