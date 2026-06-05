Abandoned Palm Bay apartment property getting cleaned up; rescuers concerned about cats, wildlife who moved in

The Brief Contractors have started to board up windows at an abandoned apartment complex under construction in Palm Bay to keep out trespassers and to better secure the property. The unfinished apartment complex sits on Pinewood Drive NE and has been an eyesore and a safety hazard for years. It is going through the foreclosure process, and while that happens, a court-appointed receiver is in charge of maintaining the property, including managing landscaping and keeping the perimeter secured. The City of Palm Bay said a new developer is interested in continuing construction, and is working through the permitting and financial part of that process. A woman who lives across the street and runs a cat rescue told FOX 35 that she's concerned about how quickly the windows were boarding, fearing that some stray cats who found shelter there, may be trapped. Officials said contractors are conducting daily sweeps and that officials are working with animal control.



Efforts are underway to clean up and secure an abandoned apartment complex property in Palm Bay that fell into disarray with broken windows, falling balconies, and unkept landscape. But the sudden progress is sparking fresh concerns among neighbors who fear feral and stray cats and other wildlife who moved in may be trapped.

A frustrating eyesore for both leaders, residents

The backstory:

The stalled apartment project has been an eyesore for years, frustrating both Palm Bay leadership and residents who live nearby.

It started in early 2025 after neighbors raised serious concerns about safety hazards, claiming that the vacant lot had quickly deteriorated into a zone of rotting wood, shattered windows, and crumbling balcony pieces. Overgrown grass choked the nearby sidewalks, and neighbors reported that the lack of maintenance was attracting transient activity and crime.

By summer 2025, the frustration shifted to a financial crisis. Out-of-state real estate investors who had paid massive down payments realized their dream homes were never coming true.

The City of Palm Bay determined the developer was in violation of the Florida Building Code due to expired permits, and threatened to completely demo the entire site to clear the blight. The city threatened complete demolition of the structures to clear the blight. Facing intense legal pressure, the property eventually slid into foreclosure and was placed in the hands of a court-appointed receiver.

New development

This week, contractors were at the property to board up exposed windows and entry points, hoping to eliminate safety hazards and to keep people out. Officials have also hired a landscaper to maintain the property's appearance.

Officials said the property is going through the foreclosure process, which takes time, and added that there is a new developer who may be interested in continuing construction on the site.

"The property is currently in foreclosure and working its way through the legal process," the court-appointed receiver told FOX 35.

The City of Palm Bay said that there is a "new developer" who may have interest in the property, and is "working to secure permits and financing to continue the property."

Community concerns about the cats

While the cleanup of the property is welcome news, new concerns have been raised about the animals, such as feral cats, that may have moved in – finding shelter in the ruins. Animal rescuers believe there are several communities of cats that have moved in.

Danissa Nordstrom lives directly across from the apartment complex. She runs a local cat rescue. She's concerned that some of the cats could be trapped in the boarded units.

"It’s been abandoned. And now they’re boarding it up and it’s like – there are live animals in there so that’s really my worry," Nordstrom said. "We do have Cuties and we also have Scruff that are still missing."

She said she watches the property and the cats all day. "I didn’t see any type of humane trapping, anybody going in to try and remove them," she said.

Cortney Larson, who founded Isla's Journey Rescue, told FOX 35 that she's worried about the cats ahead of the summer heat.

"Imagine how hot it is out here and we’re standing here sweating," she said. "And they’re in there with a fur coat on just literally suffocating and that’s what the fear is now. If there are kittens in there – there’s not anymore."

The other side:

The City of Palm Bay said Animal Control was at the property on Thursday, and that the contractor is doing daily checks for any animals.

"We worked with animal control yesterday on site and they inspected the property," management stated. "Our contractor is doing daily sweeps of the units to remove any animals that may be in the units. We are on top of the issue."