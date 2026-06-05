Father, 2 young children found dead in Orlando-area apartment shooting: Deputies

The Brief There is a large law enforcement and emergency response presence reported at an Orlando-area apartment complex. Deputies and fire crews were seen at the property near South Texas Avenue and Rio Grande Avenue. Authorities have not yet released details about the incident.



Two young children were shot and killed Friday evening inside an Orlando-area apartment, and their father was later found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said.

The complex is located near the intersection of S. Texas Ave. and Rio Grande Ave.

The backstory:

Orange County sheriff's deputies responded around 6:30 p.m. to the 4400 block of South Rio Grande Avenue after receiving a report of a man with a gun chasing a woman.

Deputies located the woman, who was not injured. She told investigators she was concerned about the safety of her children, who were inside a nearby apartment.

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As deputies approached the apartment, they heard multiple gunshots and forced their way inside, authorities said.

Inside, deputies found two children, ages 1 and 2, suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies rendered aid at the scene before the children were transported to a hospital, where both later died.

The children's father was also found inside the apartment dead from what investigators believe was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Authorities said there is no ongoing threat to the community. No additional information was expected to be released Friday night.

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A FOX 35 News crew observed several patrol cars with the Orange County Sheriff's Office and fire trucks at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.