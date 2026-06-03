The Attic Nightclub closes in downtown Orlando after 16 years

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The Brief After 16 years, The Attic permanently shuts its doors on May 31st. The club owner raises many questions regarding operational costs, lack of support from local officials and changes in the downtown atmosphere. The venue is the latest independent business to shutter within downtown's "Downtown Density Zone," an area associated with high midnight crime rates and strict zoning regulations by officials.



After 16 years in downtown Orlando, The Attic Nightclub, a popular part of the city's electronic and late-night atmosphere, has closed. The venue's last day was May 31.

Why is The Attic Nightclub closing?

What we know:

In a farewell statement on its social media pages, the nightclub's owners blamed rising operational costs, after-midnight alcohol sales fees, a downturn in the atmosphere and safety in downtown, and a "lack of meaningful support or solutions from local leadership and city officials for the downtown nightlife community."

"What has been even more disheartening is watching the environment downtown continue to decline." — The Attic

What they're saying:

In its statement, the owners mentioned a change in the atmosphere of downtown Orlando, alleging that people no longer feel safe coming downtown.

"The streets have become overwhelmed with loitering, open container abuse, violence (sic) harassment, and crowds that do not support the businesses that keep downtown alive. Many longtime patrons and visitors no longer feel comfortable coming downtown, and the atmosphere that once made this area special has changed dramatically," the venue's statement read.

"Attic Nightclub was the longest running college club in downtown Orlando, and over the years we have watched college attendance downtown steadily decline…When families no longer feel comfortable allowing their college-aged kids to enjoy downtown Orlando, it speaks volumes about how far the environment has shifted from what it once was."

The Attic shares a public statement via social media announcing the final weekend. (Credit: The Attic-Facebook)

The venue also thanked its loyal guests, staff, DJs, performers, and promoters who have supported the business over the years.

"Thank you for every night spent dancing, celebrating, supporting local nightlife, and helping create unforgettable experiences. You are the reason this venue had life for so many years."

Orlando bars, clubs that have closed in recent months

The backstory:

In recent years, the City of Orlando has implemented new rules and regulations to address safety downtown, as well as the number of nightclubs and bars downtown.

In 2023, the City of Orlando required bars and nightclubs that wished to serve alcohol after midnight to apply for a special permit. That came with additional safety requirements and regulations, including hiring additional security, adding metal detectors or other ways to detect weapons, using ID scanners, and systems to track occupancy.

In 2024, the City of Orlando passed an ordinance that would require any new nightclubs to be separated from each other by at least 300 feet. The city said the measure would help with a number of issues, such as noise, trash, cruising, loitering, and disorderly conduct.

"And to further encourage a mix of diverse, active daytime uses within the DEA (Downtown Entertainment Area," read the ordinance.

Orlando established the Downtown Density Zone, which is defined as having "the highest density of violent crimes occurring after midnight," That comes with its own safety requirements.

DDZ boundaries:

Jefferson Street

Rosalind Avenue

South Street

Garland Avenue

These changes have been met with support from Orlando commissioners and downtown development leaders. However, bar and club owners have pushed against the changes over the years, claiming the fees and requirements are too expensive to continue operating.

Orlando bars, clubs that have closed in recent months

A number of bars and clubs in downtown Orlando have closed in recent months, citing a variety of reasons, including rising operational costs, city fees, and shifts in downtown nightlife.

Cocktails and Screams (Pine Street)

Tanqueray's (100 S. Orange Ave)

1UP (Church Street)

HighT (Church Street)

Chillers (Church Street)

Irish Shannon’s (Church Street)

Cahoots (Church Street)

Club owners previously told FOX 35 that growing violence and staggering street conditions are responsible for driving crowds away, bringing back safety concerns regarding downtown.