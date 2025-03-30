Ground stop at Orlando International Airport as storms roll in to Central Florida

What we know:

The Orlando International Airport has issued a ground stop due to storms rolling into Central Florida, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The hold is issued till 4:15 p.m. with a medium probability of extending depending on the severity of the storms.

FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologists are tracking the storms. This story will be updated as we learn more.

