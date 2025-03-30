Expand / Collapse search

Ground stop at Orlando International Airport as storms roll in to Central Florida

Published  March 30, 2025 3:53pm EDT
Orlando International Airport (MCO)
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando International Airport has issued a ground stop due to storms rolling into Central Florida, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The hold is issued till 4:15 p.m. with a medium probability of extending depending on the severity of the storms.

FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologists are tracking the storms. This story will be updated as we learn more.

The Source: The information in this article comes from the Orlando International Airport and the FAA.

