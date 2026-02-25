Historic Lubbe House at Lake Eola home will not be demolished, mayor says

The Brief Orlando officials said the Lubbe House, the last historic lakefront home on Lake Eola, will not be demolished for a park expansion. Buddy Dyer said he does not support granting the roughly 100-year-old home historic landmark status due to potential restoration costs. The city’s Historic Preservation Board is set to discuss a possible designation in March.



The last remaining historic home along Lake Eola will not be torn down to make way for expanded park space and a new gateway entrance, city officials said.

Buddy Dyer said the two-story Lubbe House, built about 100 years ago at 215 E. Central Blvd., will remain standing.

What we know:

The city had considered demolishing the two-story structure, at the southwest corner of Lake Eola park, after purchasing the property last year as part of a broader park expansion project.

The Lubbe House is Orlando’s last surviving lakefront home on Lake Eola.

In recent months, some residents have pushed to preserve the house by seeking historic landmark designation.

The Lubbe House

Several speakers voiced support for the designation during a City Council meeting this week.

What we don't know:

What will become of the house is not exactly clear. Mayor Dyer said he does not support granting the home historic status, citing potential restoration costs.

What they're saying:

The Orange Preservation Trust, a non-profit organization dedicated to the preservation, revitalization, and protection of historic sites, has indicated that it would like the Lubbe House deisnated as a landmark.

"I don’t support a historic designation," Mayor Dyer said. "It will cost us a lot more to restore it, so that would be the reason I would not want to see that done."

What's next:

The city’s Historic Preservation Board is expected to discuss possible landmark designation for the property next month.

A second property purchased by the city, the City Centre building at 205 E. Central Blvd., is slated for demolition as part of the project.