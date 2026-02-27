Winter Garden residents protest loss of downtown businesses

The Brief Winter Garden residents voiced frustration after two longtime downtown businesses, Three Birds Café and Polka Dots, were forced to close or relocate. The building was sold to Anton Properties, which did not renew the leases, sparking concerns about losing the city’s small-town character. City officials said they cannot block private transactions but can regulate building appearance, signage, and features to maintain downtown charm.



Winter Garden residents packed a city commission meeting this week, voicing frustration over the closure of two longtime downtown businesses after their building was sold to a new owner.

Three Birds Café closed Thursday and is relocating to Minneola in Lake County. Next door, Polka Dots boutique said it must vacate by the end of June after its lease was not renewed.

The backstory:

Both businesses were located on West Plant Street in downtown Winter Garden.

The building was recently purchased by Anton Properties Investors LLC, which chose not to renew the leases. Multiple attempts to reach the company for comment were unsuccessful.

At the meeting, residents and business owners expressed concern that the changes could erode the city’s small-town character.

"The businesses are being decimated in this town," said Heidi Hardman, owner of Polka Dotz. "They are not transactions. They are people. We are the residents here in Winter Garden, and I feel we have a voice."

Hardman, whose shop has operated in the city for 19 years, said the decision was not related to rising rents.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

"We have been thriving," she said. "It wasn’t a matter of can we afford the new market rents. That was not even a question. We just never got the option."

City officials said local government cannot legally interfere in private real estate transactions or prevent specific businesses from moving in. However, they can regulate building appearance, signage, height and whether features such as drive-thrus are allowed downtown.

"For instance, we can’t say there can never be a McDonald’s downtown," a city official said. "But what we can say is the building needs to look this way … and you can’t put a drive-through downtown."

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

Mayor John Rees said the city shares residents’ concerns but has limited authority.

"There is only so much that we can do," Rees said. "We all feel the same way. We want to maintain our small-town charm. What makes us different is the unique shops we have here."

Some residents said their frustration also stems from uncertainty about what will replace the departing businesses, saying they want assurances that future tenants will align with the character of the historic downtown. City leaders said they will continue working within their legal boundaries to preserve the area’s identity.

FOX 35 reached out to Anton Properties Investors LLC for comment but had not heard back before the publication of this story. Check back for updates.