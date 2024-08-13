Green iguanas now invading Central Florida after wreaking havoc down south

One of the most pervasive invasive species is on the move to Central Florida.

We’re talking about the infamous green iguanas. There are thousands in the southern part of the state, but sightings are increasing in our neck of the woods. Concerns for public health are also on the rise as these reptiles reproduce.

A family in Titusville recently spotted a young green iguana on their porch and shared a photo on social media. The family quickly found out how controversial the reptile sighting really was.

"What are you, and why are you here?, said Heath Gerling, showing FOX 35 around his front porch where the bright green iguana was spotted.

Heath said those questions popped into his head when the unique creature appeared on his porch in Titusville.

"In the seven or eight years that I’ve been here, I’ve never seen one in this area," said the homeowner.

He quickly discovered that he saw a young green iguana about 12 inches long and not native to Florida.

"A lot of people love them. A lot of people hate them," he said. "I had no idea how dangerous they could be to the environment."

They are a danger to the environment and people as the reptile multiplies rapidly and moves further north.

"One of the big concerns is their droppings," said Ken Gioeli, a natural resources extension agent at the University of Florida.

Gioeli is an invasive species expert in Florida who says what these iguanas leave behind can spread disease to humans.

"If you have tomatoes or strawberries or something you are growing in your backyard, and they happen to defecate on them, there’s the possibility that salmonella or E. Coli could be put on those fruits and vegetables," said the scientist.

Southeast Florida is still the sweet spot for iguana sightings, with more than 10,000 reports, but sightings are on the rise in other parts of the state.

So far, there are documented sightings in several Central Florida counties, including:

Osceola – 6

Polk – 112

Lake – 9

Orange – 38

Seminole – 14

Volusia – 17

"These non-native and invasive reptiles are problematic in the environment, and there’s no easy way to eradicate them. It’s just a very difficult situation," said Gioeli.

The homeowner who had one in his front yard discovered how difficult they were to catch when he watched it bolt off his property.

"Surprised how fast the little guys are, they are super quick," said Heath.

Controlling an iguana invasion is even more complicated, so the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) asks everyone to report sightings. You can also call in a trapper to remove them, and it is legal to humanely kill iguanas in Florida.

Download the app IveGot1 to take pictures you can upload and share with researchers. Experts across the country use the app to track and follow where invasive species are establishing themselves and where they are headed next.