Grandmother, 5-year-old granddaughter killed in Osceola County crash

A grandmother and her five-year-old granddaughter were killed in a crash on Friday. Two other children in the vehicle remain in critical condition.

On Friday afternoon, a vehicle crashed into another vehicle on Poinciana Boulevard. The driver of the vehicle, 23-year-old Maria Encalada, drifted into oncoming traffic when the crash occurred.

Investigators say that 62-year-old Marylou Waymack and her five-year-old granddaughter were killed in the collision. Two other children are also in the hospital in critical condition. Encalada and her passenger, 26-year-old Jeffrey Cedeno, suffered serious injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.