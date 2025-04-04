Florida mom arrested after 5-year-old son ingests meth in apple juice and dies, police say

The Brief A Florida mom has been arrested after her 5-year-old son died after ingesting meth in his apple juice while he was left alone in a hotel room, police say. Despite the mother saying she did not use drugs, police said she failed two field tests for meth. Officials said Heather Opsincs is facing an aggravated manslaughter charge, and she currently remains in the Palm Beach County Jail.



A Florida mom is facing a manslaughter charge after her 5-year-old son died after ingesting meth in his apple juice while he was left alone in a hotel room, police say.

Officials said Heather Opsincs is facing an aggravated manslaughter charge, and she currently remains in the Palm Beach County Jail.

Child left alone in hotel room with drugs

The backstory:

The Riviera Beach Police Department said they responded to reports of a child not breathing around 5:30 p.m. on March 23 at The Sands hotel in West Palm Beach.

Officers said they found a 5-year-old receiving care from paramedics when they arrived, and the boy was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Authorities said the boy died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

‘Said it tasted weird and (spat) it out’

What we know:

Detectives determined the boy was left alone in the hotel room by his mother, Opsincs, with access to methamphetamine.

Officers said they met with a man who identified himself as the babysitter, and the man said he saw the boy grab a bottle of apple juice from a nearby table and drink it. According to an official arrest report, the man told police the boy had "immediately said it tasted weird and (spat) it out."

About an hour before the emergency call was made, police said Opsincs was seen outside of her building washing a cooler when she was told her son drank the apple juice, and the boy was vomiting "black stuff."

Despite the mother saying she did not use drugs, police said she failed two field tests for meth. In addition, officials said the small room where the mother and child were staying was unkempt, and several glass pipes that tested positive for meth were found.

Police said they are continuing to investigate the incident.

