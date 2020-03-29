Governor DeSantis orders vehicle checkpoint for motorists entering Florida 

article

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis ordered a vehicle checkpoint be put in place on eastbound Interstate 10 near the Florida-Alabama state line in an attempt to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Motorists approaching the checkpoint should be prepared to reduce their speed and expect to receive directions from law enforcement. Depending on where the driver came from, they will be directed to either proceed back to the interstate or to pull aside for further screening.

Commercial motor vehicles should proceed in the left lane and may bypass the checkpoint to ensure the timely delivery of essential products across the state.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website

