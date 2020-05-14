Governor DeSantis extends order that prevents foreclosures, evictions during coronavirus pandemic

Governor Ron DeSantis announced on Thursday that he has extended an executive order intended to prevent foreclosures and evictions during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a news conference from Doral, the Governor said that the executive order is extended until June 2nd, a day after signaling that he planned to approve an extension.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to watch Governor DeSantis announce the reopening of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties and more

MORE NEWS: Gov. Ron DeSantis to allow Miami-Dade, Broward counties to start reopening

The executive order, which takes legal steps to try to prevent foreclosures and evictions, has been in effect since April 2nd.

Thursday’s announcement came hours after a U.S. Department of Labor report said nearly 222,000 first-time unemployment claims were filed last week in Florida.

Advertisement

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest coronavirus news.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to tune in to FOX 35 Orlando

The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.