1 in custody following Edgewater shooting, police say

The Brief Police said the victim and suspect were known to one another. Officers said there is no threat to the public.



Officers with the Edgewater Police Department are investigating after a shooting in the city on Sunday, according to police.

Police responded out to a home along East Yelka Terrace following reports of a person shot.

Upon arrival, police secured the area and took the suspect into custody, according to officials.

Police said the suspect and victim were known to one another.

There was no threat to the public in the incident, according to police.