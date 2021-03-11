Governor: COVID-19 vaccines could be available to everyone in April

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said that in April, the general population could be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The governor made the announcement during a press conference in Lake City on Thursday.

"So we could be in a situation, go down to 60 on Monday, we get to 55 relatively soon, and then if the supply floodgates really open, we could be in a position sometime in April where it's just available and people can get it."

DeSantis touted how fast the vaccine distribution has expanded to pharmacies across Florida, with all Publix locations offering the vaccine as well as many CVS, Winn-Dixie, and Walgreens locations.

The governor said at a news conference in Sumterville on Wednesday that the process of vaccinating those between 60 and 64 may go quicker than expected because of the increase in the weekly supply the state is receiving. He said that each 5-year age group adds nearly 2 million people eligible for the vaccine.

DeSantis has faced criticism because some vaccine sites have seen low demand that has prompted administrators to offer the shot to any takers, breaking at random times from the eligibility requirements and then going back to tighter restrictions when demand surges.

