Gov. Ron DeSantis to make announcement from Florida Walmart on Tuesday

Governor Ron DeSantis will be holding a press conference at a Jacksonville Walmart Supercenter on Tuesday morning.

It's expected that he will make an announcement regarding the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines at Walmart stores in Florida. The news conference starts at noon. It was originally scheduled to start at 10 a.m. When it starts, you can watch his announcement live HERE.

According to a press release, Walmart and Sam’s Club are working with the federal government to help increase access to COVID-19 vaccines at select pharmacies in 22 states, including Florida.

More than a dozen Walmart locations in Orange County will be receiving doses of the COVID-19 vaccines. It's part of the Biden administration's program to get more vaccines to Americans.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings says we could know as early as Tuesday when Walmart vaccinations will start.

Mayor Demings says he was notified of the locations by the state. The 17 stores are expected to vaccinate about 300 people a day.

Walmart and Winn-Dixie stores are joining Publix, which is already vaccinating people in Marion, Brevard, Flager, and Volusia counties.

Winn-Dixie says it plans to start vaccinations on Thursday.