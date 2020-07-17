Gov. Ron DeSantis releasing $75 million for housing assistance

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is releasing millions of dollars to help people pay rent and mortgages. He made the announcement in Apopka on Friday.

"Today, I'm proud to announce that the Florida Housing Finance Corporation has just approved $75 million to counties for rental and mortgage assistance."

That's good news for homeowners and renters who are on the verge of eviction or foreclosure. Just over $7 million is going to Orange County to help those in need.

"That money will help greatly, and I am sure it is going to be welcomed by all those families that right now are in this financial hardship and are trying to catch up," said Professor Caussade-Garcia, who teaches and directs the Housing and Homelessness and Legal Advocacy Clinics at Florida A&M University School of Law.

Through a law clinic at the university, Caussade-Garcia and a host of student attorneys have been assisting Orange County residents in trying to avoid winding up on the street. She said the time for residents to act is now as the funds will be available on a first-come-first-serve basis.

"I would recommend that now that the announcement is out that families direct themselves to the resources. If it's on a website go to the website. If you have to call, call."

Caussade-Garcia said to make sure you have all of your mortgage or rental information available. She said time is of the essence.

To find out more information you can go to FloridaHousing.org and search for the Coronavirus Relief Fund.