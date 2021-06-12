Governor orders flags flown at half-staff, declares June 12 Pulse Remembrance Day

Governor Ron DeSantis declared June 12 as Pulse Remembrance Day in the state of Florida as we mark the 5th anniversary of the nightclub shooting.

The governor ordered state flags be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday.

"Five years ago, an ISIS-inspired terrorist took 49 innocent lives at Orlando’s Pulse Nightclub. Florida honors the memories of those who were murdered on one of the darkest days in Florida’s history," DeSantis tweeted on Saturday.

In Thursday’s proclamation, DeSantis named June 12th as Pulse Remembrance Day. He asked all residents in the state to take a moment of silence at 9 a.m. to recognize the 49 people lost 5 years ago in the mass shooting.

"The State of Florida will not tolerate hatred towards the LGBTQ and Hispanic communities, and together we stand united against terrorism and hate of any kind," the proclamation read.